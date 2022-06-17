Police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old Peters Township baby who was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon after being left in a parked minivan in Upper St. Clair for several hours.
Kayden Nguyen was found in the vehicle about 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Fort Couch Road, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene about 30 minutes later, the medical examiner said.
It was not known the exact length of time the infant was in the vehicle or why he was at the Upper St. Clair location. However, Upper St. Clair police said the child was inside the vehicle for “several hours” before he was found unresponsive. Temperatures reached into the low 90s Thursday, making it dangerously hot outside.
Allegheny County police investigators said the boy had been left unattended in the father’s minivan. The father was not identified by police. The county’s homicide detectives were reviewing evidence and said they would discuss the case with the Allegheny County district attorney’s office before deciding on whether to file charges.
“Detectives are working to confirm the timeline of events through surveillance video in the area,” Allegheny County police Lt. Venerando Costa said in a written statement. “They are also downloading and reviewing data from the vehicle’s on board computer.”
Allegheny County police are leading the investigation with assistance from Upper St. Clair police, although no one had been charged as of Friday afternoon. The cause and manner of the child’s death were not immediately released.