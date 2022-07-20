Peters Township attorney Phil Melograne was sworn in Monday as the new district magistrate for northeastern Washington County and is expected to begin his duties in office today.
Melograne was unanimously confirmed July 8 by the state Senate to serve in the office vacated by Washington County Court of Common Pleas Judge Jesse Pettit, who won election to the higher judicial seat in November.
“It’s an honor to be serving a community where my family has lived for so long and where I’ve seen my children grow up,” Melograne said. “I believe people in this community should have access to community-based justice, and that’s what the magisterial district office has always been. And I feel strongly in that matter.”
In early January, Pettit left the magisterial district office that includes Finleyville Borough and Nottingham, Peters and Union townships, leaving the duties up to a senior district judge to fill in when needed. State Sens. Camera Bartolotta and Devlin Robinson, who represent the communities in Melograne’s district, forwarded his name to be considered by Gov. Tom Wolf for appointment. Melograne said he underwent an “an extensive vetting process” by Wolf’s office before his nomination was sent to the state Senate for final approval after the budget process was completed earlier this month.
Melograne, 61, of Peters Township, is a trial lawyer with offices in Carnegie and Washington, and he previously served as a Washington County Court of Common Pleas judge in 2010 and 2011 after being appointed by then-governor Ed Rendell. He lost election to a full 10-year term on the bench when the seat was up in 2011, but he said the experience as a judge in the courthouse will be helpful as he now serves as magistrate.
His magisterial term is set to expire in early January 2024, and it’s unclear whether he will have the opportunity to serve beyond that date. The office he currently holds is slated to be eliminated – along with one other district – as the county’s court officials look to realign the magisterial map. Under current re-establishment plans, Peters Township would be merged into a district with Cecil Township and McDonald, while Finleyville and Nottingham and Union townships would be moved into District Judge Mark Wilson’s Monongahela-based jurisdiction.
There have been complaints from Peters Township residents about the potential change, and court officials have reviewed public comments as they prepare to submit the new district map to the state Supreme Court for final review. If that plan is approved, Melograne’s seat would be eliminated at the end of his term and he would not be able to run for the position until District Judge Lou McQuillan is up for reelection in 2027.
“A lot of this is going to depend on the ruling of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania,” Melograne said. “I will adapt to whatever decision is made, because those decisions are out of my control.”
Because the vetting process for the position took about two months, Melograne said he spent time notifying clients that his role could be changing, although he is still permitted to “practice in a limited capacity” as an attorney.
“All my clients are aware this was a possibility for some time now,” he said. “This doesn’t happen overnight. It’s an arduous process.”
Coincidentally, Pettit administered the oath of office to Melograne in the Washington County Courthouse during a small ceremony Monday afternoon.
“I’m honored that Judge Pettit took the time to swear me in,” Melograne said.
Melograne previously served as an assistant district attorney in Allegheny County from 1989 until 1997. His annual salary as district judge is set at $98,565 this year.