District Judge Melograne

Photo courtesy of Phil Melograne

Peters Township attorney Phil Melograne, center, was sworn in Monday as the new district magistrate for northeastern Washington County. Melograne is pictured with his wife, Tracey, and their sons, Nicholas and Anthony, along with Court of Common Pleas Judge Jesse Pettit, who previously held the district magistrate seat.

Peters Township attorney Phil Melograne was sworn in Monday as the new district magistrate for northeastern Washington County and is expected to begin his duties in office today.

Melograne was unanimously confirmed July 8 by the state Senate to serve in the office vacated by Washington County Court of Common Pleas Judge Jesse Pettit, who won election to the higher judicial seat in November.

