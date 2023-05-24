Peters Township council unanimously approved a grant application Monday for flood plain restoration.
Officials are hoping to receive the maximum amount of $300,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a project in the Briarcliff area.
Township Manager Paul Lauer explained that the goal will be to remove sediment and phosphorus from Brush Run Creek.
“We need to do one of these projects every five years. The challenge is that none of these kinds of projects are inexpensive to complete,” Lauer said, adding that the total cost is expected to be about $750,000.
The project in Briarcliff will involve reconnecting a 950-foot portion of the main stem of Brush Run Creek and two smaller tributaries by removing sediment, realigning the streams and installing erosion prevention and grade control features.
In other business, council also made a small change to operations at the Peters Township Community Recreation Center. Those who forgot their membership cards would be charged a $1 fee to enter.
Council voted to eliminate the charge, and the township is working on a new system that would provide members with both a physical membership card and a digital one.
