With the help of community partners, students at Peters Township High School installed bird and bat houses, set up compost sites, planted trees and developed other ideas to create habitats on their new campus this month.
As part of the annual capstone project for PTHS students in Scott Orelli and Keith Compeggie’s environmental science classes, the teachers reached out to the community for assistance on the projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.