The Peters Township Recreation Center, 700 Meredith Drive, Venetia, is scheduled to reopen with regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
During the first hour of operation each day, the track will be used only by senior citizens aged 65 and over.
Members of the staff will be wearing masks, which visitors are also encouraged to do for their own safety and for the safety of others during the novel coronavirus pandemic. All are asked to maintain social distancing.
High-traffic areas will be sanitized twice during operating hours in addition to regular end-of-the-day cleaning.
Session No. 4 programs will begin in July. Class size will be limited, and start and end times will be staggered. Students are asked to arrive no more than five minutes before a class begins and exit as soon as a class ends to allow time for cleaning and sanitation before members of the next class arrive.
Participants are asked to register online if possible, but those who have questions or need assistance may call the rec center staff at 724-942-5000. Those paying in person during on-site registration are asked to use a credit card.