A Peters Township man accused of sexually assaulting a woman over several months in 2019 pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to lesser charges.
Marcus R. Mavrakis, 38, offered an open plea to one felony charge of aggravated assault and four misdemeanor counts of simple assault, with prosecutors agreeing to not pursue other felony charges of rape forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and strangulation, among others.
His attorney, Peter Marcoline III, said Mavrakis has repeatedly claimed his innocence of the charges accusing him of sexual assault, and that the plea reflects the “tumultuous” relationship between his client and the woman.
“From the very beginning of the case, my client was denying any allegations of any inappropriate sexual contact with (the victim),” Marcoline said.
District Attorney Jason Walsh said he consulted with the victim and she was satisfied with its resolution to avoid trial, which was set to begin Monday. Walsh said the open plea on the aggravated assault charge means Mavrakis could still face time in state prison when Judge Valarie Costanzo sentences him at 1 p.m. June 6.
Marcoline said they’re hoping for a lesser sentence, although it’s ultimately up to Costanzo due to the open plea.
Peters Township police said Mavrakis assaulted the woman on multiple occasions between June and October in 2019. She went to the police department that October to report the assaults, and investigators filed charges in January 2020.
Mavrakis was jailed without bond for about a month after his arrest, but he has been free on $250,000 cash bond since February 2020 while awaiting his case to be adjudicated.