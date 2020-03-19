Two people were injured in a two-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday afternoon at Route 19 and Gallery Drive.
Peters Township firefighters had to extricate one woman from a vehicle about 1:38 p.m., according to deputy fire Chief Dave Caputo. That woman and the driver of the other vehicle were each transported to nearby hospitals with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Peters Township EMS and police, along with North Strabane firefighters, also responded to the scene. The northbound lane of Route 19 was closed for about 20 minutes, Caputo said.