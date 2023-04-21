Officials from several South Hills communities will gather May 4 for a “State of the Communities” panel.
Peters Township Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event at Valley Brook Country Club, 425 Hidden Valley Road. It will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. The deadline to register is April 27.
The event will feature a panel of officials from Bethel Park, Peters Township, Cecil Township, North Strabane and Upper St. Clair. Michael Chaido, president and CEO and Washington Financial Bank, will moderate the panel.
Those interested can register online. More information can be obtained by contacting info@ptcoc.org or 724-941-6345.
