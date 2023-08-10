The Perseid Meteor Shower – one of the most dazzling meteor showers in the Northern Hemisphere – will become more visible in the night sky this weekend.
Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh will host a Perseid Meteor Watch Party on Saturday at Mingo Creek County Park Observatory on Saturday.
The watch party will be held after the group hosts its Mingo Star Party from 6:30 to 11 p.m., which includes telescopes, planetarium shows, educational videos, activity zone, passport program, and story time.
Afterward, the observatory grounds will remain open until dawn Sunday, for views of the peak of the meteor shower, weather permitting.
Perseid meteors are remains of a comet named Swift-Tuttle that orbits the sun once every 133 years, according to NASA.
When Earth’s path intersects with the comet’s debris field, the annual shower occurs. In the hours before dawn, gazers could see more than 50 meteors per hour streak across the sky.
The group also will host a Mingo Star Party from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. (or later) on Friday.
The groups suggests bringing a blanket to watch the night sky. The meteor watch event will go into the wee hours of the morning on Sunday.
