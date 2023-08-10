Mingo Creek Park observatory

In this file photo, a member of the Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh demonstrates a telescope trained on the sun at Mingo Creek County Park Observatory.

The Perseid Meteor Shower – one of the most dazzling meteor showers in the Northern Hemisphere – will become more visible in the night sky this weekend.

Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh will host a Perseid Meteor Watch Party on Saturday at Mingo Creek County Park Observatory on Saturday.

