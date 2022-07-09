A Fayette County native has been named co-chair of the Pittsburgh Works Together business labor alliance.
Michael Huwar, president of the Peoples division of Essential Utilities Inc., was officially installed in June. The Perryopolis resident succeeds Morgan O'Brien, who will remain on the Pittsburgh Works board after two years of helping guide the organization to a prominent role in economic development in the Pittsburgh region.
Huwar, who currently resides in Franklin Park, will join Tom Melcher, business manager of the Pittsburgh Regional Building and Construction Trades Council, as co-chair of Pittsburgh Works.
"You have labor and business all working together for the same goals: a robust economy, jobs for everyone, a higher standard of living, a focus on vulnerable neighborhoods, and low-cost energy and all the benefits that implies," Huwar said.
Huwar joined Peoples after more than 34 years with Columbia Gas, where he served in numerous director and vice-presidential roles, becoming Columbia’s president and Chief Operating Officer for Pennsylvania and Maryland.
Pittsburgh Works Together is an alliance of corporate, organized labor, economic development, and workforce leaders whose goal is to build an economy that works for everybody.