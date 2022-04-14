A Perryopolis man accused of driving drunk when he was involved in a crash last July in Greene County that killed the other driver was charged Tuesday with homicide by vehicle.
State police said Jake Richard Basinger was driving east on Route 188 in Morgan Township when his sport-utility vehicle crossed the center line near Lippencott Road and struck another vehicle in a head-on collision July 30.
The driver of the other vehicle, 37-year-old Christin Whateley of Jefferson, died at the scene of blunt force trauma, according to court documents.
Basinger was flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital to undergo treatment for his injuries. His blood-alcohol content was found to be .138%, which is nearly double the legal limit to drive a motor vehicle in the state, according to court documents.
Basinger was arraigned Wednesday afternoon by District Judge Glenn Bates on charges of homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while DUI, driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter, along with several traffic citations. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bond, and his preliminary hearing before Bates is scheduled for April 21 at 1:30 p.m.