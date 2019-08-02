A Perry Township man crashed a stolen car with a pregnant passenger Tuesday after leading police on a chase into West Virginia, state police report.
Jason Allen McCormick, 34, of 421 Mount Morris Road, faces charges of receiving stolen property, fleeing, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment and 16 summary traffic violations.
According to the criminal complaint, police were on Duff Street in Dunkard Township about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday searching for a stolen 1995 Honda Accord. McCormick had already been identified as a person of interest in the investigation.
Police saw the vehicle turn around in a driveway and turn right onto Bald Hill Church Road. McCormick was driving the vehicle, according to the complaint, and had three passengers in the vehicle with him.
Police attempted to pull him over, but McCormick kept driving south. Police followed him onto Bald Hill Road and then Taylortown Road.
According to the complaint, McCormick did not stop at “multiple” stop signs and crossed the center line of the road, reaching speeds of up to 60 miles per hour.
Police followed McCormick into West Virginia, where he crashed at the intersection of Taylortown Road and Bowlby Road. McCormick fled from the scene on foot, and the three passengers identified him to police. According to the complaint, one of the passengers was a pregnant woman.
Police did not state whether any of the passengers suffered injuries.