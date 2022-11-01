Pennsylvania state employees will be able to earn an online degree from Pennsylvania Western University at a 20% discounted tuition rate under a new partnership with the commonwealth.
The discount will apply to more than 150 undergraduate and graduate programs offered by PennWest Global Online.
Interested state employees may apply beginning Monday, Nov. 7, for spring 2023 classes. More details will be forthcoming during the first week of November. State employees should check their departmental communications channels or visit online.pennwest.edu in early November to find out how to apply. Information also will be shared via PennWest University’s social media channels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.