The PennWest University branch of the American Democracy Project will celebrate Constitution Day at 11 a.m. Monday on the California, Clarion and Edinboro campuses.
Alumni will form a panel to discuss “Constitution Day: Is Civic Engagement Important?”
Constitution Day commemorates the Sept. 17, 1787, signing of the U.S. Constitution. Panelists will join by Zoom and will discuss their civic engagement on campus and how it shaped the work they do today. The audience can attend in person at each campus, including at Duda 210 at PennWest California, or via Zoom.
The seven-member panel includes alumni Mari Boyle, a corporate litigation associate at Richards, Layton & Finger, and Courtney Cochran, a communications associate for Hearing First.
