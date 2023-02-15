Pehrsson

Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson

Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, founding president of Pennsylvania Western University, is transitioning to a new role with the State System office as President-in-Residence and CEO for PennWest Investment.

Pehrrson will begin the transition immediately and will assume the role full time on July 1, at the conclusion of her five-year presidential term. In her new position, Pehrsson will focus on securing the support PennWest and Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) needs to meet the higher education and workforce needs of Pennsylvania.

