PennWest University California will host “Ask the Expert: Environmental Disasters,” focusing on the Norfolk Southern train derailment, at 11 a.m. April 13 at the university’s Frich Hall or virtually at pennwest-edu.zoom.us/95002482362.
The program will feature Dr. David Argent, professor of wildlife and fisheries biology at PennWest; Rick Spear, aquatic biologist supervisor for the state Department of Environmental Protection, and Dr. Michael Slaven, environmental historian at PennWest.
