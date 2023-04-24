PennWest University’s Government Agency Coordination office, based at the California campus, is hosting a free seminar from 9 a.m. to noon April 27 at the Regional Learning Alliance in Cranberry Township.
Matthew Schoonover, managing member of Schoonover & Moriarty LLC, will share his insights on how small businesses can effectively compete in the federal marketplace.
Topics to be addressed are:
- Understanding small business size issues’
- Developing impactful relationships to increase competitive standing (mentor/protege program, joint ventures and teaming considerations);
- Putting past performance to work;
- Limiting the competition through socioeconomic designations;
- Maintaining open communication with the contracting officer throughout the procurement process.
The coordination office helps regional businesses create and retain jobs by increasing sales of goods and services to government agencies.
