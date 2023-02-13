Pennsylvania Western University will host a series of virtual events throughout the month honoring the legacies, accomplishments and struggles of African Americans throughout history.
Programming will explore “Black Resistance,” the 2023 Black History Month theme selected by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.
n Red Table Talk – African American Faculty and Academic Freedom, Feb. 15, at 3 p.m.: Dr. Michelle Torregano, associate professor in PennWest’s Early Childhood and Elementary Education Department, will serve as moderator of the faculty panel.
n Black Excellence: Remembering Black Wall Street through the Lens of African-American Entrepreneurs, Feb. 22, at 3 p.m.: A panel of PennWest faculty, alumni, students and community members will discuss the history of America’s Black Wall Street and the influence of Black entrepreneurs.
n Can You See Me? Voices and Experiences of PennWest African-American Students, Feb 28, at 6 p.m.: PennWest student panelists will discuss challenges and opportunities regarding their educational experiences and actions that enhance and support students who are Black, Indigenous and/or hold marginalized identities.
