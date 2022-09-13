PennWest University’s faculty, facilities and food were recognized in national and state rankings by Niche’s “2023 Best Colleges in America” report.
Niche, a college and school profiling site, ranked the dormitories at PennWest California No. 9 on the “Best College Dorms in America” and No. 1 in Pennsylvania.
PennWest California also was recognized for: No. 10 “Best College Campus in Pennsylvania,” No. 13 “Best College Food in Pennsylvania” and No. 14 “Best College Athletics in Pennsylvania.”
The other PennWest colleges also were recognized.
PennWest Clarion was ranked as No. 8 “Best College Dorms in Pennsylvania” and No. 22 “Best Professors in Pennsylvania.”
PennWest Edinboro was ranked as No. 11 “Best College Dorms in Pennsylvania” and No. 26 “Best Professors in Pennsylvania.”
“I’m excited to see PennWest recognized for what we as a university know so well, that when it comes to choosing a school in Pennsylvania very few can offer the faculty, facilities and overall campus experience that PennWest does,” said Dr. Erinn Lake, senior vice president for Strategic Enrollment and Global Online Advancement. “I look forward to working with the entire team to improve on and add to these rankings for our students.”
