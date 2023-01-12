PennWest California will receive $60,000 as part of $1 million in PA Hunger-Free Campus grants.
The grants were awarded to 28 institutions across the commonwealth to combat student hunger.
PennWest California will receive $60,000 as part of $1 million in PA Hunger-Free Campus grants.
The grants were awarded to 28 institutions across the commonwealth to combat student hunger.
The 28 institutions represent the first cohort of awardees since the program’s creation earlier this year.
The grants are awarded with the purpose of addressing food insecurity on campus, including expanding access to food options, creating awareness initiatives, and upgrading facilities. Awardees will be able to use the funds until Dec. 31.
The PA-Hunger-Free campus designations are reopened, and institutions can apply. Designees receive a certificate of recognition and placement on the PA Hunger-Free Campus website, and they also have an opportunity to apply for future grants.
