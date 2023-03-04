PennWest California hosted the Southwestern Pennsylvania Science Olympiad Tournament Wednesday.
Forty teams from middle and high schools from Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland counties participated.
At Science Olympiad, teams of up to 15 students are challenged by 23 STEM-related events. PennWest California has hosted the event for nearly 30 years, offering a competitive experience in multiple disciplines of science including Earth science, biology, physics, chemistry and computer science.
Based on a percentage of teams registered at a regional site, the highest scoring teams in both Division B (grades 6-9) and Division C (grades 9-12) from each region will be invited to compete in the state tournament.
