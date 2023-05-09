About 1,000 students earned their degrees from PennWest California on Saturday. Dr. Brenda Fredette, interim provost and vice president of academic affairs, conferred the degrees at California. Dr. Donna Wilson, vice chancellor for Academic Affairs and chief academic officer for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, spoke on behalf of the Chancellor’s Office. PennWest students Alyssa Lambert-Alonso, who graduated with dual degrees in criminal justice and psychology, and Kristen Hartz, who graduated with a degree in mathematics with a statistics concentration and minors in computer science and finance, addressed their fellow graduates.
