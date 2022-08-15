A new era is about to begin as PennWest California welcomes its first students under a new moniker.
Welcome Weekend 2022 runs Aug. 18-21 and a full slate of activities is scheduled involving students not only at PennWest California, but also at PennWest Edinboro and PennWest Clarion.
The consolidation of the campuses was approved in the summer of 2021 as a means of keeping all three open and fully operational while facing rising costs and declining enrollment.
The four-day celebration will include California’s annual candle-lighting ceremony and fireworks, which are held in the quad near the Vulcan statue. This symbolic event serves as an official welcome for incoming students.
“Welcome Weekend is the perfect opportunity to commemorate our new beginning as PennWest University, and we’re thrilled to do so in a way that embraces the history and tradition of all three campuses,” said Melissa Dunn, director of student development. “There is always a special energy and excitement in the air as our students return home to campus, but this year we have even more to celebrate.”
Wendy Mackall, PennWest California’s director of communications, said there is an air of excitement around the campus.
“We’re welcoming our students to a larger family and conveying they’re joining a much greater student body and a much greater network of faculty and all of the things that can provide,” she said. “They’ll have access on three different campuses and a global online option. At the same time, they very much belong to their campus. They’re still Vulcans, Golden Eagles and Fighting Scots.”
Several adjustments have been made in preparation for the new school year, many relating to branding. This includes new banners that adorn poles at the campus sporting the new name.
“When people arrive on campus they’re going to see signage that welcomes them to the various PennWest campuses,” Mackall said.
Other adjustments have included changing email addresses and a new website on which work continues. The new name has been seen on billboards, and a soft launch of advertising has started.
Mackall said the official brand launch is expected to take place in the fall.
Some of the events on tap for Welcome Weekend will take place simultaneously at the three campuses such as the Academic Convocation set for 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19 with speakers specific to each campus. At PennWest California, it will take place in the Convocation Center.
“It will be a blend of you’re joining a big family, but you can still love California like you always did,” Mackall said. “It’s going to be an exciting four days.”
The convocation will be followed immediately by PlayFair team-building activities and a class photo.
Simultaneous PennWest flag raising ceremonies will take place on all three campuses at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.
“We are Vulcans, Golden Eagles and Fighting Scots,” said Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, founding president of PennWest. “The flag raising ceremony symbolizes that, together, we are part of something greater. PennWest is a place of boundless opportunities for our students.”
The schools will continue to maintain their separate identities for their athletic teams. That can be seen at the PennWest California bookstore. Some items sporting California University of Pennsylvania are expected to still be available in a legacy section.
“We’ve got PennWest items and we’ve got some things that still apply for athletics, some of those things are still relevant and really haven’t changed,” Mackall explained.
First-year and transfer students will move into residence halls between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. Faculty, staff and student volunteers will be on hand to assist.
A series of information sessions will be held throughout the day Thursday, capped with a performance by Free Daps – a freestyle group of rappers and improvisers – beginning at 9 p.m. in the Performance Center.
Returning students will move into campus housing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Classes begin at PennWest California on Monday, Aug. 22.
