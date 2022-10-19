PennWest California will hold its Homecoming festivities Saturday.
Highlights include a parade, which will begin at noon at the Convocation Center and make its way down Third Street to the borough.
Joy Helsel, from the Class of 1983 and 1986, is the grand marshal of the parade, which will be available via livestream at https://www.facebook.com/SAIatCalU/live. Helsel worked at the university for more than 30 years, primarily in student affairs and Greek life.
The Homecoming Tailgate Party is scheduled for 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Roadman Park.
The Vulcans host Slippery Rock at 3:30 p.m. Halftime festivities include the crowning of the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. The members of this year’s court are Erika Vogel, Lena Wankel, Hailey Lucas, Lexi Hahn, Patrick Rogers, Wade Wolfgang, Christopher Santili, Naomi Terrell, Jahneek Fant and Noah Kendall.
