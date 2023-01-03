news 3

Following a year of historic low change, the United States enjoyed a modest 0.4% population increase between July 2021 and July 2022, thanks to nearly 250,000 births and more than one million immigrants moving in, the U.S. Census Bureau announced last month.

“There was a sizable uptick in population growth last year compared to the prior year’s historically low increase,” Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Population Division at the Census Bureau, said in a news release. “A rebound in net international migration, coupled with the largest year-over-year increase in total births since 2007, is behind this increase.”

