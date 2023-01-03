Following a year of historic low change, the United States enjoyed a modest 0.4% population increase between July 2021 and July 2022, thanks to nearly 250,000 births and more than one million immigrants moving in, the U.S. Census Bureau announced last month.
“There was a sizable uptick in population growth last year compared to the prior year’s historically low increase,” Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Population Division at the Census Bureau, said in a news release. “A rebound in net international migration, coupled with the largest year-over-year increase in total births since 2007, is behind this increase.”
While Texas, California and North Carolina saw tremendous population growth, Pennsylvania was one of 18 states to lose residents in 2022. Nearly 40,000 folks packed their bags and moved out of the commonwealth last year as part of the fourth-largest population decline in the U.S.
Only New York, California and Illinois lost more residents than Pennsylvania in 2022.
With its nearly 13 million residents, Pennsylvania remains the fifth most-populated state in the country. But the significant decrease in residents (Pennsylvania was second behind Florida for the number of natural deaths that outnumbered births in the state) mirrors a larger trend, a population decline in the country’s northeast region that began more than two years ago.
“Pennsylvania’s significant population loss is further evidence of the state’s well-documented brain drain,” said Elizabeth Stelle, director of policy analysis at Commonwealth Foundation, in an emailed statement. “Research shows that Americans move from high-tax states to low-tax states. Families are leaving Pennsylvania for better jobs, educational opportunities, and quality of life.”
Population data specific to Washington, Greene and Fayette counties is not yet available from the Census Bureau, but both Greene and Fayette experienced a decline from April 2020 to June 2021.
“Unfortunately, it’s a trend,” said Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding. “The last census showed a 7.1% decline for Greene County over the last 10 years, 2010 to 2020. Writ large, Greene County and Pennsylvania are more expensive to raise a family and have a business and so forth. There are planned neighborhoods in Greene County that have not been developed. Sixty-two percent of the people who work in Greene County commute. On the tax basis level, when they get their check, they are not reinvesting in our county.”
Belding said taxes and the declining coal industry have played large roles in the county’s decreasing population. But Greene County is working to attract and keep people and businesses in the area.
“Greene County’s leading the rural internet broadband installation race, if you will. We’re investing ... to entice people to live here. We’ve done a really good job, the county has, to get CARES Act funding ... and make up for COVID losses,” Belding said.
The county is also working to launch an entrepreneur incubator program, with the assistance of both West Virginia and Waynesburg universities, which would provide space, internet access and mentorship to those wishing to start a business in Greene.
The county is breathing new life into the Wisecarver Reservoir, as well. The five-phase project is currently in its infancy, but the plan is to have three league quality softball fields, hiking, biking and walking trails, and ADA-accessible kayak and canoe launch pads. Belding said the county hopes those amenities, along with drone and aircraft fields, will bring visitors and new residents to the county.
“We’ve done tremendous work in the last three years, but it’s hard when you’re starting so far in the hold. Within 60 miles of Waynesburg, there are 1.1 million people available to travel. To increase the amenities, to hold a population here or to entice people to move here – we’re trying,” Belding said.
Fayette County, too, is trying; its population declined by nearly 2,000 residents between April 2020 and June 2021, according to the Census Bureau.
“I am concerned about the loss of population,” said Fayette County Commissioner Dave Lohr, noting that only a handful of Pennsylvania counties experienced growth, not decline, in recent years. “We’re trying to build the population back up through making it more enticing for companies to come here, working with current businesses for expansion. We have a good road system, we have river, water and rail. If you draw a straight line from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, you have to come through Fayette County. We are primed for a lot of businesses. With businesses coming in, it also brings population.”
Lohr conceded that Fayette County’s population has struggled with health issues, but the county has been working to improve in that area through improvements to the Sheepskin, GAP and other running, walking and biking trails.
“We didn’t raise taxes again this year, and that’s a big thing,” said Lohr, echoing the findings of the Commonwealth Foundation’s recent publication, which found that states with lower taxes boast higher populations.
“People can buy nicer houses here and pay less taxes,” Lohr said. “It makes us definitely more appealing for any kind of property purchase.”
That appeal may explain why Washington County’s population has in recent years increased slightly. From April 2020 to June 2021, the county welcomed more than 100 new residents, and based on business growth in the region, 2022 numbers are expected to be up.
“Population comes with having a stable county government with low taxes, good school districts and strong municipal services,” said Washington County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan. “We have not raised county taxes in 13 consecutive years. I believe that Washington County has a high quality of life with the number of county and municipal recreation areas. We’ve become an epicenter of business with the Southpointe Industrial Park, Donora Industrial Park, Alta Vista Industrial Park. You see a revitalization in our downtowns, including Monongahela and Canonsburg. The quality of life here is high and the taxes are low; it’s a great place to live and raise a family and work.”
Americans are living, working and raising families down South at a greater rate than in the rest of the country, according to the Census Bureau. In 2022, 867,935 Americans relocated to and 414,740 immigrants moved to the region. This year, the Lone Star State became the second behind California to reach more 30 million residents.
Florida boasted the fastest-growing population this year, with 444,484 individuals migrating from elsewhere to the Sunshine State. Florida’s population increased 1.9%, more than twice the rate at which the nation’s population rose in 2022.
Overall, the South and West saw significant population increases, while the Midwest and Northeast both experienced declines.
“In 2023, policymakers can usher in a new era of prosperity for Pennsylvania,” said Stelle. “Fiscal responsibility, better educational opportunities for our children, and policies that protect families’ paychecks and Pennsylvania businesses competitiveness are essential. By championing these policies at the start of a new administration, lawmakers can unleash Pennsylvania’s potential to lead the nation and usher in a new era of prosperity for future generations.”
