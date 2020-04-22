Pennsylvania's agriculture secretary said Wednesday that the food supply is secure as the state continues to see deaths from COVID-19.
Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said one of the biggest challenges in the industry involved repackaging large shipments of milk and eggs destined for schools and businesses into sizes sold to consumers.
"We have been pushing the boundaries," Redding said during an afternoon briefing with the media.
He said milk and eggs have gone to waste, while meat packers with COVID-19 outbreaks have had to struggle to keep employees.
The pandemic has resulted in 50% of food being consumed outside of the home to 100% being eaten at home.
"Everything we have known has been turned on its head, Redding said.
"There's sufficient food. The system is resilient and responding to where we consume food."
His comments came at a time when Pennsylvania saw 58 new COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll to 1,622, the state health department said.
Washington County, where two people have died from the virus, added one positive case to its total of 87, and Greene County remained at 25.
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” health Secretary Rachel Levine said.
“We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
Allegheny County registered 74 deaths, up seven from Tuesday. The number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Allegheny reached 1,088, an increase of 29 from the previous day.