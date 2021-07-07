Motorists on the Pennsylvania Turnpike can expect another toll rate increase in 2022.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved a 5% increase on Tuesday, according to a press release from the commission. The increase also applies to E-ZPass and Toll by Plate customers.
According to the release, this is the first rate increase in six years that is under 6%.
The commission said rate increases are necessary for it to meet debt-service costs to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
“Starting in July 2022, our transit funding requirement to PennDOT under Act 44 of 2007 will be cut to $50 million annually. Finally, we are seeing a light at the end of this very long tunnel. In addition to breathing a huge sigh of relief ourselves, it enables us to begin to offer some relief to customers from those heftier toll increases and refocus on essential improvements to our roadway,” said Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO Mark Compton in the release.
The commission is obligated to make these $50 million payments to PennDOT until June 2057.
It expects rates will continue to increase at 5% until 2025, then 4% in 2026, and 3% from 2028 until 2050.
The most common toll for a passenger vehicle next year will increase from $1.60 to $1.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $3.90 to $4.10 for Toll by Plate customers. The most common toll for a Class-5 tractor-trailer will increase from $13 to $13.70 for E-ZPass and from $26.60 to $28 for Toll by Plate.