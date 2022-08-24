A 1870s vintage horsecar at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum now has a horse.
The full-sized fiberglass horse had become a landmark and was displayed for over 45 years as part of a sign for Lowry’s Western Shop on Henderson Avenue in Canton Township. The sign was badly damaged in January after being knocked over by a delivery truck. Gail Cecchetti and Bill Litman, co-owners of the store, donated the horse to the museum. It was restored by Prime Collision Center in South Strabane.
