After being delayed due to the coronavirius pandemic, the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum will be opening for the season on July 2.
Special hours and procedures will be in place. The museum will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday in July and August. The last ride will leave at 3 p.m. Tickets at 10 a.m. on Thursday only will be reserved for high-risk individuals.
Trolley rides and tours will be every 45 minutes. The museum’s exhibits, store and picnic area will be open. Masks are required for every visitor over age 2, and social distancing will be practiced. Enhanced cleaning procedures will be in place.
Visitors are strongly encouraged to buy tickets in advance at www.patrolley.org.
The museum is limiting ticket sales to comply with social distancing and occupancy rates.
For additional information, call 724-228-9256 or go online to www.patrolley.org.