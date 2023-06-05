The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum has acquired not a terrible trolley but the Terrible Trolley.

The Terrible Trolley would traverse the streets of Pittsburgh in the 1970s and early 1980s, painted in black and gold to celebrate the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl wins in 1975, 1976, 1979 and 1980. The museum, located in Chartiers Township across from the Washington County Fairgrounds, acquired the trolley on Wednesday.

