Pennsylvania set yet another record Friday in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases.
The state added 11,763 new cases, more than 350 above the previous record set Thursday.
The state also announced 169 deaths Friday, two of which were reported in Washington County and four in Fayette County.
Since March, 11,113 Pennsylvanians have died from the disease that is beginning to put a strain on local hospitals.
"The number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths has been up across the country, within our commonwealth and locally as well," said Brook Ward, president and CEO of Washington Health System.
Ward said 16% of the patients in Washington and Greene counties are COVID-19 positive, a number that has been increasing. He also said the hospital system still has bed capacity, and was making plans to increase capacity if needed.
The cumulative number of cases have more than doubled in Greene since mid-November after 44 new cases were announced Friday, bringing the total to 841.
Washington County added 128 new cases, taking its total to 5,115. Fayette County's case-count increased by 103 to 2,567.