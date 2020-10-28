Pennsylvania logged its largest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with 2,751 additional positive cases being reported by the state’s health department.
In Washington County, the number of positive cases increased by 64, which brings its total since the start of the pandemic to 1,945. Greene and Fayette counties each added four new cases. None of the three counties reported additional deaths. There were 106 new positive cases and one additional death in Allegheny County.
Across Pennsylvania, there were 2,751 additional positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 198,446 since the start of the pandemic. There were 23 additional deaths, bringing the total to 8,696.
Nineteen of those deaths have occurred at the Kane Community Living Center in Scott Township, Allegheny County. It’s one of four senior living facilities operated by the county. According to KDKA-TV, 127 residents have tested positive overall, and 19 of them have died. As of Tuesday, there were 64 active cases among residents and 16 among the staff.
The positive cases at Kane Scott have all been recorded since Sept. 20, according to the facility’s website. Most of the residents and staff who have tested positive have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.
None of the other senior living facilities owned by Allegheny County have active positive cases, but an outbreak occurred at the Glen Hazel facility in the spring that resulted in 87 residents testing positive and 19 of them dying.