Pennsylvania has seen 58 new COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll Wednesday to 1,622, the state health department said.
Washington County, where two people have died from the virus, added one positive case to its total of 87, and Greene County remained at 25.
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” health Sec. Rachel Levine said.
“We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
Allegheny County registered 74 deaths, up seven from Tuesday. The number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Allegheny reached 1,088, an increase of 29 from the previous day.