There were no new deaths from the coronavirus across the region over the weekend as Pennsylvania saw an increase of nine new deaths and 343 additional cases of the virus during that same time period, according to statistics released Sunday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Pennsylvania now has 1,210,340 cases and 27,569 deaths from COVID-19 since the state’s health department began tracking the spread of the disease in March 2020.
Washington County’s amount of cases rose by four to reach 17,905, while Fayette County’s cases increased by seven to hit 13,390, the health department said.
Greene County didn’t register any new cases of the coronavirus to keep its number at 3,346, as Allegheny County’s numbers increased by 27 to reach 101,776 and Westmoreland County added three new cases for 34,379, the health department said.