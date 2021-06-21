Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.