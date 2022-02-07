Pennsylvania officials have sounded the alarm about a blood shortage that has depleted supplies across the country.
“We need a lot of blood supply right now, because we are really quite low,” said Patrick Bradley, president of the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank. “We are struggling.”
At a press conference in Hummelstown last week, Bradley described December and January as “the roughest couple of months I can remember,” and last month the American Red Cross reported that the supply of blood and platelets had reached its lowest level in more than 10 years. This has led to elective surgeries being postponed at some hospitals around the country.
Having a ready supply of blood “is as vital as the air we breathe,” Bradley said.
The primary reason for the dwindling blood supply has been COVID-19. Some donors have been reluctant to give while the pandemic has been raging, and schools have been unable to schedule blood drives, one of the key ways to get volunteers to donate.
Another factor in the ongoing blood shortage is a scarcity of phlebotomists, the people who are trained to draw blood. Bradley explained, “There is a high demand for these positions as it requires a unique skillset.”
About 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the country. A unit equals about a pint. Along with patients needing blood during surgical procedures, transfusions are also necessary for individuals injured in accidents or those dealing with anemia, which can be a byproduct of illnesses like leukemia or kidney disease.
Dr. Denise Johnson, Pennsylvania’s physician general, said Thursday, “An adequate supply of blood is essential to ensure Pennsylvanians have safe, continuous access to the highest quality of health care. I encourage all Pennsylvanians to consider giving blood.”
In order to donate blood, individuals must be aged 16 or older, be in good health and weigh at least 120 pounds. There is not a waiting period to give blood after receiving a COVID-19 or flu vaccine, and donors can give whether or not they have received a coronavirus vaccine. Anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 is eligible to give blood 10 days after symptoms cease.