A retailer on Racetrack Road in North Strabane sold a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million for the Tuesday drawing.
The ticket matched all five white balls drawn – 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18 – but not the yellow Mega Ball 9.
Shyam Retail at 461 Racetrack Rd., will earn a $5,000 selling bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.
To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.
