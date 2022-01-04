Pennsylvania will begin accepting applications Tuesday for a new program to help low-income residents maintain access to water.
The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) will be administered through the Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Public Utility Commission.
“Access to clean drinking water and wastewater services that keep our homes safe are important to our daily lives and a family’s ongoing health and well-being,” said DHS Acting Secretary Meg Snead in a press release. “I encourage all Pennsylvanians who are at risk of losing these essential services to apply as soon as possible when the water assistance program opens on Jan. 4.”
There will be assistance for those with past-due bills, have had their service terminated or will have their service terminated in the next 60 days.
A family of four with an annual income of $39,750 would be eligible for a LIHWAP grant. Those grants are given directly to the water service provider.
Those interested in applying will need to provide personal information of all people in their household, proof of income and a recent water bill.
More information about the program can be found at www.dhs.pa.gov/waterhelp.