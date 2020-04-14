Pennsylvania is hoping to offer residents a way to find work with a website that will connect them with jobs at life-sustaining businesses.
The Department of Labor and Industry announced the COVID-19 job portal on Monday. At pacareerlink.pa.gov, Pennsylvanians can find a green link for “PA COVID-19 Jobs.”
“Many life-sustaining businesses across Pennsylvania are hiring, and this new portal will help connect them with people looking for a job,” said Jerry Oleksiak, secretary of the Department of Labor and Industry, in a press release. “A top priority of (labor and industry) is to provide businesses with access to the workforce they need to maintain their life-sustaining operations and help our workers find jobs, especially during this unprecedented and challenging time.”
Businesses will be able to feature job openings on the portal if they meet the criteria of a life-sustaining business and have more than 10 openings.