Pennsylvania has always punched below its weight when it comes to presidential politics.

It’s a behemoth in the Electoral College, delivering as many as 38 electoral votes in the 1920 presidential election, and yielding 20 in the 2020 presidential contest. But despite its status as the second of the original 13 colonies to join the Union after ratifying the Constitution, it has only brought forth one president – the much-denigrated James Buchanan, who was chief executive just before the outbreak of the Civil War. Buchanan is a perennial last-place finisher when historians rank the presidents from the greatest to the worst.

