Pennsylvania announced 61 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, with one of them taking place in Allegheny County.
The statewide death toll from the virus increased to 6,014, the state Health Department reported at a time when more than half of the state's counties were in the green phase of reopening, including Washington and Greene.
“Each of us has a responsibility to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently, state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said.
"Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our health care system," she said.
The case counts in Washington and Greene each increased by one, taking their totals to 150 and 28, respectively. There were no new deaths announced in those counties.
Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency urged homeowners to purchase flood insurance, even if they don't have property near a body of water, as the summer hurricane season is expected to be busy.
Pennsylvania's storms can be severe even without a named storm moving through the region, said Jeffrey Thomas, PEMA's deputy director.
Thomas said one inch of water on a home's first floor can cause $25,000 in damages.
The pandemic adds new layers to the need to prepare for severe weather.
Ray Barishansky, a deputy secretary at the health department, said home emergency preparedness kits should be updated to include protection from COVID-19, including face masks and hand sanitizer.
"It's essential that we prepare now," he said.