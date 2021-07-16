Pennsylvania’s Catholic bishops announced Thursday that the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and holy days will be reinstated Aug. 15.
It had been lifted at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, as church leaders urged parishioners to stay home and watch services online. The obligation for Catholics to attend Mass is happening as numbers of infections and deaths in the commonwealth have dipped far below the peaks of the fall and winter, the mask mandate has been lifted, and restrictions have been removed.
Bishop David Zubik of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh said in a statement, “More and more people are returning to our churches to celebrate the sacraments and for other events that reflect who we are as the Body of Christ.” But he is also encouraging churches to continue live-streaming services.
“Many, many shut-ins have come to appreciate such beautiful opportunities for them to be connected to the church,” Zubik added.
Bishop Larry J. Kulick of the Diocese of Greensburg said, “It is a blessing to be able to reunite with our faithful, to rejoice in the message of the Gospel and share in God’s grace through the Eucharist together.”
Though the obligation to attend Mass has been reinstated, parishioners are being asked to stay home if they suspect they have been exposed to a contagious disease, have caregiver obligations or feel some trepidation about being in a large group of people.
The Catholic Church has also issued dispensations from attending Mass in other out-of-the-ordinary situations, such as when severe weather strikes.