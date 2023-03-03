Pennsylvania American Water has begun replacing 2 miles of water main in Peters Township and South Fayette.
The company announced the $3.5 million project Thursday. Water mains will be replaced with new ductile iron mains, and the goal is to improve service reliability and fire protection.
In Peters Township, mains will be replaced on Wilhaven Road between Longvue Drive and the dead end; Jomat Drive between Longvue Drive and Center Church Road; Thomas Road between Saratoga Road and Lampliter Lane; West Edgewood Drive between Brookdale Road and the dead end; Brookdale Circle between West Edgewood Drive and East Edgewood Drive.
In South Fayette, work will occur on Hays Road from Lindenwood Drive to 254 Hays Road; Southpointe Drive between Hickory Grade Road and the dead end; Boyce Road between Washington Pike and Lawnshadow Drive.
Construction will take place on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place. The water company expects customer lines to be connected to the new mains by this spring. Road restoration and paving will take place in the fall.
According to the release, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower water pressure during construction.
