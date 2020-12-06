Pennsylvania saw an increase of 21,514 cases and 218 deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend.
There are now 420,114 coronavirus cases and 11,331 deaths from the virus, according to figures release Sunday afternoon by the state Department of Health.
Washington County saw its caseload rise by 349 since Friday’s health department reporting to reach 5,464, while one additional death was recorded to make its total 76. Greene County had an increase of 73 cases to reach 914 with no additional deaths to keep its total at five since the pandemic reached the region in March.
Fayette County’s caseload increased by 396 with one additional death to make its total 2,963 cases and 27 deaths.
Allegheny County now has 33,505 cases and 570 deaths, and Westmoreland County now has 11,177 cases and 242 deaths.