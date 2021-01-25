In response to the National Weather Service calling for freezing rain Monday night, the state Department of Transportation has advised drivers to avoid traveling.
Southwestern Pennsylvania along with parts of Ohio and West Virginia are listed as potentially affected areas for “mixed precipitation,” according to the National Weather Service. PennDOT also will roll out the state’s Tier 1 vehicle restrictions on certain interstates.
Washington County, in which a weather advisory hasn’t been issued, is excluded from the vehicle restrictions, which go into effect at 7 p.m. on Interstate 70 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Maryland, and at 10 p.m. on Interstate 80 from I-79 to I-81.
Those restrictions include banning travel of tractors with unloaded trailers, passenger vehicles towing trailers, RVs, school buses or commercial buses. Speed limits will also be reduced to 45 miles per hour for all vehicles on the affected roadways.
According to the National Weather Service, if the temperature drops, “an advisory may be needed.”