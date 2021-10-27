Construction is expected to begin next year on a new diverging diamond at the Route 51 overpass above Interstate 70 that the state Department of Transportation hopes will make the interchange safer.
PennDOT recently released a six-minute video that gives a detailed explanation of innovative design – which is already in use at the I-70’s Murtland Avenue exit near Washington – and other improvements on the interstate in Rostraver Township.
The video shows the diverging diamond crossing traffic on Route 51 to the opposite side of the roadway to give vehicles easier access to the interstate with long ramps to help with acceleration and deceleration. Traffic lights in the diverging diamond will control traffic in the area and direct motorists to either continue on Route 51 or allow them to enter I-70.
The current “cloverleaf” design – a relic to when I-70 was constructed 60 years ago – does not offer sufficient room for vehicles to enter or exit the interstate. The area is prone to crashes as vehicles are required to stop at the end of the ramp before accelerating on to the highway.
PennDOT has been working in recent years to modernize I-70 and many of its interchanges from Washington to New Stanton, where it connects with the Pennsylvania Turnpike. In addition to the interchange upgrades, parts of I-70 will be widened and preservation work will be performed on the Smithton Bridge.
Upgrades will also be made along Route 51 to help with traffic flow in the area.
The project will reroute Finley Road to take traffic behind the GetGo gasoline station and connect to Route 981 to create a four-way intersection with Route 51 just south of the interstate interchange. Dedicated turn lanes will also be added to Route 51 with its intersection at Ridge Road.
A new railroad overpass will also be built to allow Route 51 to be widened in that area.
PennDOT officials called that Wheeling & Lake Erie Railroad bridge a “pinch point” due to how narrow Route 51 is in that area.
The project is expected to begin next year and be completed by 2025.
For more information on the project or to view the video on the planned improvements in the area, go online to www.i-70projects.com/projects/I-70-at-sr-51-interchange.