Donegal roads to be closed

 

The state Department of Transportation recently announced two upcoming road closures for bridge replacements.

In Washington County, Route 231 between Templeton Run Road and Elm Road in East Finley Township will be closed starting Tuesday and continue until late August. The closure will be in place to allow crews to demolish and replace the existing bridge on Route 231 with a precast box culvert bridge and perform roadway widening, guide rail replacement and paving.

