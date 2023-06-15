The state Department of Transportation recently announced two upcoming road closures for bridge replacements.
In Washington County, Route 231 between Templeton Run Road and Elm Road in East Finley Township will be closed starting Tuesday and continue until late August. The closure will be in place to allow crews to demolish and replace the existing bridge on Route 231 with a precast box culvert bridge and perform roadway widening, guide rail replacement and paving.
A posted detour will be in place using Route 3029 (Burnsville Ridge Road), Route 3035 (Rocky Run Road) and Route 231.
In Greene County, Route 3011 (Hargus Creek Road) between Iron Rock Road and Edgar Road in Center Township will close beginning June 26 and continue until late August.
The closure will be in place to allow crews to demolish and replace the existing bridge on Route 3011 (Hargus Creek Road) with a precast box culvert bridge and perform roadway widening, guide rail replacement and paving.
Drivers can use the posted detour with Route 3014 (Bluff Ridge Road), Route 218, Route 21, Route 18 and Route 3011 (Hargus Creek Road).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.