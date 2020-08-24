The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in a virtual plans display for the replacement of the bridge carrying Chapel Hill Road over Buffalo Creek in East Finley Township, Washington County.
The existing bridge will be replaced with a new pre-cast concrete box structure on the existing alignment. Work will also include roadway approach repairs and guide rail replacement. A detour is proposed for the project. Construction is slated to begin in the spring.
The virtual plans display includes project information, schedules, location map, comment form and can be accessed on the PennDOT website beginning Monday and will be available until Sept. 7.
To access the webpage visitwww.PennDOT.gov/District12, click on the Public Meetings/Studies link under the District Links heading, pick the Washington County box, and then choose the Chapel Hill Road Bridge Project tile.
In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, feedback and questions should be directed to the PennDOT Project Manager Gary Ferrari, P.E., at gferrari@pa.gov or 724-439-7156.