The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has scheduled a virtual plans display for the bridge replacement project on West Wheeling Street in Washington.
The project will include a complete replacement of the existing concrete arch bridge carrying West Wheeling Street over Catfish Creek. The work also includes asphalt roadway approaches, guide rail installation, sidewalks within reconstruction limits and replacement of several inlets/pipes to improve roadway drainage and other miscellaneous construction, a PennDOT news release said.
The virtual plans display includes project information, schedules and a location map and can be accessed on the PennDOT website beginning Monday until Aug. 28.
To access the plans, visit www.PennDOT.gov/District12 click on the Public Meetings/Studies link under the District Links heading, pick the Washington County box, and then choose the Chartiers Creek Bridge #58 Replacement Project tile.
The project area will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian through traffic as construction takes place. Access to businesses along West Wheeling Street will be maintained, the release said.
PennDOT said the project is expected to start in" late spring/early summer" of 2022 and be completed in November 2022.