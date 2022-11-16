The public can view the state Department of Transportation plans display for the Main Street bridge project in Rices Landing, Greene County online at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.
The project includes rehabilitating the existing bridge that carries Main Street over Pumpkin Run, located near the intersection with Water Street. The proposed structure rehabilitation includes installing an arch liner system, consisting of a custom galvanized steel single radius arch, founded on concrete knee walls. The wingwalls and headwall at the inlet are currently in poor condition and will be re-faced with reinforced concrete. The wingwalls and headwall at the outlet require minor repairs but are in good condition overall.
