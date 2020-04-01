PennDOT announced Tuesday 61 emergency highway and bridge projects will continue this week.
PennDOT had previously paused all construction across the state March 17 to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
“A safe and reliable transportation network is always of the utmost importance, but it becomes even more crucial in times of crisis,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian in a news release. “We need to ensure that work continues on these critical projects, and we are taking the proper precautions to help ensure the safety of both our employees and our partners in the industry.”
In Washington County, projects on state Route 519 in North Strabane Township and I-70 in South Strabane will continue. Projects in Fayette County at State Route 381 in Ohiopyle and State Route 166 in Springhill Township will start up, as well.
Robert Latham, executive vice president of the Associated Pennsylvania Constructors, issued a statement Tuesday in support of the decision to continue work on these projects.
“The highway construction industry pledges to incorporate stringent COVID-19 safety procedures onto any project that is operational,” Latham said.
